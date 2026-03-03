‘Little House on the Prairie’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of July Premiere

Netflix is making a big bet on “Little House on the Prairie,” with the TV adaptation scoring a Season 2 greenlight ahead of its series premiere this summer.

“Little House on the Prairie” has been renewed for a second installment at Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday. The renewal comes months before the series debuts on July 9.

Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series about growing up in the American West in the 1800s, “Little House on the Prairie” found its Laura in Alice Halsey (“Lessons in Chemistry”). Beyond Halsey, the series stars Skywalker Hughes (“I, Object”) as Laura’s older sister, Mary, Luke Bracey (“Hacksaw Ridge”) as Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald (“Crime 101”) as Laura’s mother, Caroline Ingalls.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

“We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut,” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Jinny Howe said. “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

Produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content, “Little House on the Prairie” is executive produced by Sonnenshine as well as Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Ed Friendly produced the “Little House” TV films and series that broadcast on NBC from 1974 to 1984.