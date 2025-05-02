Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Series Finds Its Laura in Alice Halsey

Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie” series has found its Laura in Alice Halsey.

Halsey, who has previously appeared in “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Night Court,” will star as Laura Ingalls Wilder, who wrote the semi-autobiographical “Little House” books, and serve as the audiences window into life on the frontier.

Laura is described as a “disruptor” who is “observant, tender, strong-willed, hot-tempered,” and resists the bounds of 19th century ladylike behavior, according to the official character description.

“She is curious and optimistic and fearless, like her father; resourceful and hardworking and honest, like her mother. She is quick to call out anyone who is cruel or unjust. She loves fiercely and unapologetically and is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack,” according to the character description. “She absorbs every detail she sees around her, collecting them for stories she will someday share with the world.”

Halsey is the first cast member that has been announced for the new series, which is described as “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys,” “Vampire Diaries,” “Archive 81”) serves as showrunner for the series, which hails from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studio. Sonnenshine also executive produces the series alongside Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel, while Sarah Adina Smith is attached to direct the first episode.

The “Little House” book series has sold over 73 million copies in more than 100 countries since their publication in the 1930s, and was first adapted into a TV series in the 1970s, which saw Melissa Gilbert star as Laura. Interest has continued to surround the series, which aired from 1974 to 1983, with “Little House on the Prairie” generating 13.25 billion viewing minutes on Peacock in 2024.