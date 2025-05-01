Josh Hutcherson Boards Rachel Sennott’s HBO Comedy in Recasting

Josh Hutcherson has been tapped as a lead in Rachel Sennott’s upcoming HBO comedy series.

Hutcherson joins the untitled show in a recasting, replacing Miles Robbins (“Blockers,” “Old Dads”), who appeared in the pilot, after the character was altered during the writing process following the show being picked up to series by HBO, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Hutcherson, who is best known for starring as Peeta Mellark in “The Hunger Games” series, joins previously announced stars Sennott, who also writes and executive produces the show, as well as Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”) and True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”). Leighton Meester and Quenlin Blackwell will also appear as guest stars.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “A codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them.”

Sennott executive produces the series alongsider Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers and Lorene Scafaria, who also directs the pilot.

The show, which hails from the “Bottoms” star, was given a series order by HBO in September after the network granted the project a pilot order back in March 2024.

In addition to starring in “The Hunger Games” movie series, Hutcherson can be seen in “Future Man,” “Bridge to Terabithia” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” and he recently appeared in “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Beekeeper,” “Long Gone Horses” and “The Studio.” He will soon reprise his role as Mike in “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.”

