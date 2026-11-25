A few years ago, an utterly insane slapstick masterpiece called “Hundreds of Beavers” snuck upon an unsuspecting indie film world, creating a new cult classic that has remained in at least one theater in America every day since.
Now, as part of what director Mike Cheslik and producer Kurt Ravenwood hopes will become an annual tradition, “Hundreds of Beavers” will be re-released in select theaters in 85 cities. And to get fans excited, the team has released beaver-themed posters parodying three of the most talked about films of the fall among cinephiles: “You Can See Everything,” “Digger,” and Ken Russell’s “The Devils,” the NC-17 drama released uncut by Warner Bros. for the first time ever this past October.
“Hundreds of Beavers” stars Ryland Tews as Jean Kayak, a man brought to ruin when beavers — played by dozens of actors in beaver suits — destroy his successful applejack brewery. Left with nothing, Jean must learn to survive as a hunter and fur trapper in the cold northern wilderness … and in the process gets into a ridiculous conflict with hundreds of beavers.
In addition to the film, the re-release will have a new short made by Cheslik as part of the annual tradition. Previous shorts have introduced characters like “Bing Crosbeaver” and “Conspirabeaver,” and now they will be joined by a sinister new foe.
Released in 2024 with a marketing budget of just $70,000, “Hundreds of Beavers” sold out arthouses across the country with a roadshow that caught the attention of the growing Letterboxd crowd. The film was then re-released theatrically at Christmas to promote its release on Blu-Ray, which Cheslik is now turning into an annual tradition.
With this re-release, “Hundreds of Beavers” is set to cross $1 million in box office grosses, and while the film is also available to stream on Dropout, anyone who has seen it can tell you that its inventive slapstick humor is best enjoyed in a crowded theater.
You can find tickets and showtimes here.