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A few years ago, an utterly insane slapstick masterpiece called “Hundreds of Beavers” snuck upon an unsuspecting indie film world, creating a new cult classic that has remained in at least one theater in America every day since.

Now, as part of what director Mike Cheslik and producer Kurt Ravenwood hopes will become an annual tradition, “Hundreds of Beavers” will be re-released in select theaters in 85 cities. And to get fans excited, the team has released beaver-themed posters parodying three of the most talked about films of the fall among cinephiles: “You Can See Everything,” “Digger,” and Ken Russell’s “The Devils,” the NC-17 drama released uncut by Warner Bros. for the first time ever this past October.