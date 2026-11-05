Imax Sails to $175 Million in Revenue Thanks to ‘The Odyssey’

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Imax recorded a quarterly record $712 million at the global box office, with $550 million coming from “The Odyssey.”

EPS for Imax came in at $2.21 per share, sharply up from the 47 cents per share recorded in the prior year quarter

“Ramayana,” “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” and “Dune: Part Three” highlight the films coming to Imax in the fourth quarter

Call it the Christopher Nolan bump. Imax had a huge third quarter earnings to report on Thursday morning as the record-breaking run of “The Odyssey,” the first film shot entirely on the company’s cameras, lifted the company to $175 million in revenue.

From that revenue, Imax reported net income of $117 million for earnings of $2.21 per share. By comparison, the third quarter of 2025 brought $103 million in income for revenue of 47 cents per share.

Wall Street projections for this quarter were set at $154 million in revenue, and Imax’s stock jumped 1.2% before the market opened on Thursday.

Global box office grosses for Imax reached an all-time quarterly record of $712 million, with $550 million of that, or 77%, coming from “The Odyssey.” Nolan’s acclaimed film created around-the-clock demand for Imax tickets on opening weekend that extended more than two months into its run for the 41 global locations screening the film in Imax 70mm.

“What Imax achieved goes beyond simply a ‘great quarter’ and transcends the many records we shattered in the period. What we believe we are witnessing is an awakening to the power and potential of our platform to impact global culture, unlock new commercial opportunities, and inspire a new level of demand and awe in audiences around the world,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation.

“Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a historic cinematic achievement crafted entirely with Imax technology and its record-breaking success marks a new era of opportunity for our company. The record margins we generated in the quarter demonstrate the unique strength of our model, and the growing value of scarce events and experiences in an increasingly A.I.-driven world underscore a powerful opportunity for our business, as we look ahead to a remarkably strong slate over the next several years.”

Indeed, the next quarter sees the Imax release of “Dune: Part Three,” “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” and “Ramayana” which are all poised to be further boons for the company.

November will also see 550 Imax screens devoted to “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” Netflix’s first-ever Imax release. The film will be an AMC Theatres exclusive after Cinemark and Regal declined to devote Imax screens to the film, which is only playing in theaters for two weeks.

And looking to 2027, Imax is touting a big year while still waiting to add more signings before providing guidance. “Star Wars: Starfighter,” “Avengers: Secret Wars,” “Man of Tomorrow,” “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” “Frozen 3” and a first-ever Imax re-release of the original “Star Wars” are all on tap for next year.