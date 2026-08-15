Pixar Reveals ‘Incredibles 3’ Story Details, Debuts First Look Image

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“Incredibles 3” is on the way.

The third film in the lucrative franchise, which began with 2004’s “The Incredibles” and continued with 2018’s “Incredibles 2,” both written and directed by Brad Bird, hits theaters on June 16, 2028.

Peter Sohn, who worked on the first film and who directed “The Good Dinosaur” and “Elemental” for Pixar, will take over for Bird as director of “Incredibles 3.” Bird will stay on as a writer and executive producer. Pete Docter, Pixar’s CCO, described the new film.

Docter said that this time around, Winston Deaver (voiced by Bob Odenkirk in “Incredibles 2”) has started a superhero league, which has merchandise and marketing under its bent. (“Something we don’t know a lot about here at Disney,” Docter quipped.)

Docter also said that this time the story is focused on Violet and Dash, who are sneaking out doing super-heroic shenanigans. But at the same time, they have to take care of their baby brother Jak-Jak, who is still developing new superhero powers and remains the planet’s most innocent little menace.

“Just because supers are legal again, doesn’t mean superheroes are all good,” Docter teased. “They will face off against a supervillain more powerful than the entire family.”

And on top of all of that, Mr. Incredible is once again facing an identity crisis. He’s gotten his wish to get back into superhero work, but it has been a long time since he was in his crimefighting prime, and now he has to ask himself: has even the world of superheroes left him behind?

Since “The Incredibles” was released in 2004, it has inspired theme park attractions, video games, short films, hotel overlays and more merchandise than you can possibly imagine. The first film focused on Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), a superhero who has given up a life of crimefighting to become a loving father and husband, to fellow superhero Elastigirl (Holly Hunter). But even though superheroes have been outlawed, he’s drawn back into that lifestyle, with his family ultimately banding together to save the day. The sequel involved Helen aka Elastigirl, getting involved with a mogul who is looking to return superheroes to prominence, only to get embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy.

At the time that “Incredibles 2” was released, it became the most successful animated feature of all time.

Bird recently wrote and directed “Ray Gunn” for Skydance Animation and Netflix. The long-simmering passion project, starring Sam Rockwell as a private detective in a futuristic 1930’s metropolis, arrives on Netflix on December 18. It pairs him with a number of key “Incredibles” personnel, including character designer Tony Fucile and composer Michael Giacchino.

“Incredibles 3” arrives in theaters on June 16, 2028.