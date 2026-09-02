First Trailer for Danny Boyle’s ‘Ink’ Energetically Dramatizes England’s Most Notorious Paper

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Danny Boyle’s “Ink” has dried.

The British auteur’s latest, an adaptation of James Graham’s 2017 stage play about the rebirth of The Sun, with Jack O’Connell as the paper’s new editor Larry Lamb and Guy Peace as Rupert Murdoch, the Australian mogul that bought (and subsequently turned around) the failing paper, is headed to theaters later this year before a debut on Netflix in early 2027. But with its Venice Film International Festival premiere here, we have a brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

If the trailer for “Ink” is any indication, this will be a typically energetic drama from Boyle, who has previously done based-on-a-true-story tales “Steve Jobs” and “127 Hours.” Claire Foy plays a reporter for The Sun and is not based on a real person but an amalgam of female reporters who worked for the paper at the time.

“Ink” sees Boyle reuniting with cinematographer Alwin H. Küchler, who shot Boyle’s underrated sci-fi movie “Sunshine” and his biopic “Steve Jobs.” Based on the trailer alone, Boyle and Küchler are trying some pretty outrageous things, although unlike Boyle’s recent “28 Years Later,” which was shot by Anthony Dod Mantle, “Ink” seems to have been shot with traditional cameras and not iPhones. Although, there are a couple of moments that look like they capture that bullet time-style “array” that “28 Years Later” memorably utilized.

Composer Daniel Pemberton, who collaborated with Boyle on the scores for “Steve Jobs” and “Yesterday,” also returns for “Ink.”

Following the film’s Venice premiere, “Ink” is set to screen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, which is happening right after. Netflix, which has the United States and Latin American distribution rights to the film, will open it in theaters on December 11, 2026, and it will be on Netflix on January 8, 2027, the same day that the movie opens theatrically in the United Kingdom and Ireland.