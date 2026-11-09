Ioan Gruffudd Says ‘Explicit and Disturbing’ AI Scam Convinced Fan They Had an Illicit Romance

Ioan Gruffudd warned his fans online of an AI scammer using his likeness after one woman believed she was in an “extramarital relationship” with the actor after hundreds of telegram messages and AI-generated images were shared between the two over the course of a year.

The “Fantastic Four” actor was attending a Chattanooga Comic Con in Tennessee when the issue was brought to his attention.

“Something incredibly distressing and disturbing has been brought to my attention,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “A woman came to a convention I was recently attending and she was under the impression that she was in an extramarital relationship with me for over a year.”

He said the woman showed him hundreds of “explicit and disturbing” AI images and videos that someone claiming to be him had sent to her.

The woman was apparently targeted from an “Elsbeth” TV series Facebook page, where the scammer got her phone number and asked to communicate via Telegram. Gruffudd appeared on one episode of the CBS series as Angus Oliphant-Donnachaidh in 2025.

The actor warned that he never gives out his cell number to people that he does not know and asked his fans to take precaution.

“If you believe you are speaking to me via message, Telegram, any social media pages that aren’t this page (@ioangruffudd), or any other means, this is not me,” he said.

He adds: “Please do not engage and never send money! I urge you to ignore and block all contact from anyone that claims to be me.”

The actor noted that he has reported this scam to the police for investigation and gave the cops the victim’s cell number. Gruffudd later clarified on his Instagram story that the woman never sent the scammer any money.

“I’d like to make an important clarification — This has not been a financial scam,” he wrote. “No funds ever requested from her or sent by her.”

“I clarify this as the victim specifically stated that this was the reason why she never questioned it and what made her believe that this was truly me. Please be careful out there,” he added.

Gruffudd has been married to Bianca Wallace since April 2025. They share a daughter, Mila Mae, who was born last November. He also shares two daughters with his ex-wife Alice Evans.