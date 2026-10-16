James Cameron congratulated Marvel and “Avengers: Endgame” for once again surpassing “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all time with a cumulative $2.9 million at the box office thanks to its “Encore” re-release in September.

“You are one of the people,” Cameron wrote over an image of Iron Man being welcomed by a Na’vi tribe from “Avatar.”

“Congratulations to Marvel and the #1 ‘Avengers: Endgame: Encore’ for bringing moviegoers to the cinemas!” Cameron wrote, signing the message off as Jim Cameron.

It’s the second time the “Titanic” filmmaker has passed the crown to “Avengers,” after he previously congratulated Marvel and “Endgame” for surpassing “Avatar” in July 2019. “Avatar” then usurped “Endgame” again with its 2021 re-release.

To date, the total international box office for “Avatar” is $2.924 billion, according to The Numbers. The Marvel feature, meanwhile, hit $2.9255 billion following its “Avengers: Endgame Encore” re-release on Sept. 25.

The weekend of its release saw the Disney/Marvel Studios’ project rise to the top spot on the box office charts on a weekend filled with new films that had given theaters plenty of great business but have left some of them, such as Paramount’s “Heart of the Beast” and Universal/DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island,” facing an uncertain future despite strong reception.

“Endgame Encore,” which featured a modified ending and new post-credit scenes to set up the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” this winter, earned $11.2 million from 3,060 locations on its opening Friday.

Back in 2019, Cameron similarly congratulated Marvel, writing in a social media post, “Oel ngati kameie. I see you Marvel. Congratuations to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on becoming the new box-office king.”

Marvel then posted in 2021 showing the “Avengers” title being wiped away by “Avatar.”