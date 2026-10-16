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James Cameron Congratulates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Besting ‘Avatar’ as Biggest Movie Ever – Again

The filmmaker commends Marvel for “bringing moviegoers to the cinemas!”

James Cameron attends the unveiling of National Geographic Museum of Exploration on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
James Cameron attends the unveiling of National Geographic Museum of Exploration on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
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James Cameron congratulated Marvel and “Avengers: Endgame” for once again surpassing “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie of all time with a cumulative $2.9 million at the box office thanks to its “Encore” re-release in September.

“You are one of the people,” Cameron wrote over an image of Iron Man being welcomed by a Na’vi tribe from “Avatar.”

“Congratulations to Marvel and the #1 ‘Avengers: Endgame: Encore’ for bringing moviegoers to the cinemas!” Cameron wrote, signing the message off as Jim Cameron.

It’s the second time the “Titanic” filmmaker has passed the crown to “Avengers,” after he previously congratulated Marvel and “Endgame” for surpassing “Avatar” in July 2019. “Avatar” then usurped “Endgame” again with its 2021 re-release.

To date, the total international box office for “Avatar” is $2.924 billion, according to The Numbers. The Marvel feature, meanwhile, hit $2.9255 billion following its “Avengers: Endgame Encore” re-release on Sept. 25.

The weekend of its release saw the Disney/Marvel Studios’ project rise to the top spot on the box office charts on a weekend filled with new films that had given theaters plenty of great business but have left some of them, such as Paramount’s “Heart of the Beast” and Universal/DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island,” facing an uncertain future despite strong reception.

“Endgame Encore,” which featured a modified ending and new post-credit scenes to set up the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” this winter, earned $11.2 million from 3,060 locations on its opening Friday.

Back in 2019, Cameron similarly congratulated Marvel, writing in a social media post, “Oel ngati kameie. I see you Marvel. Congratuations to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on becoming the new box-office king.”

Marvel then posted in 2021 showing the “Avengers” title being wiped away by “Avatar.”

James Cameron attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations presents Career Retrospective with James Cameron at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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