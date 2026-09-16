James Cameron’s Lightstorm Acquires AI-Driven 3D Tech Company Outsyders

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James Cameron’s Lightstorm Vision has acquired the AI-driven 3D technology company Outsyders to create an end-to-end solution for 3D production, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The move positions Lightstorm Vision as a one-stop shop for 3D production, combining Outsyders’ AI-driven 3D pipeline with Lightstorm’s native capture and production capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cameron, who founded Lightstorm Vision, worked with Outsyders on his concert documentary “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (in 3D),” and the company also provided 3D for “Blue Angels,” Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” “Tron: Ares” and “Moana.”

At the core of the acquisition is Outsyders’ stereoscopic processing platform, “built to deliver efficient production at scale without compromising quality,” a press release reads. “Combining real and synthetic data, the platform continuously improves model accuracy while enabling small, highly skilled teams to produce premium stereoscopic content in a fraction of the time and at significantly lower cost than traditional conversion methods.”

“At Lightstorm we’ve been working with Paul Becker and his team for almost two years, and really enjoyed the collaboration,” Cameron said in a statement. “As everyone knows, I’ve got a very exacting eye for 3D, and I can confidently say that their work and their AI tools are world class. Together we will provide end-to-end solutions for productions and for studios, as we merge the worlds of conversion and native photographic 3D.”

Paul Becker, CEO and co-founder of Outsyders, said, “We’ve always shared Jim’s vision for stereo,” said Becker. “Our work with Jim confirmed that our combined technologies were the most logical and effective step for the format. We are excited to join and bolster Lightstorm Vision’s mission.”