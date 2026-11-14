James Gunn Debunks Rumor ‘Man of Tomorrow’ Needs ‘Sweeping Changes’ From Skydance After His DC Ouster

James Gunn may no longer be the co-CEO of DC Studios, but he’s still willing to clear up some misconceptions on social media.

Gunn took to Threads on Friday amid numerous rumors of changes that will come in the wake of his exit from leadership at the studio now owned by David Ellison’s Skydance. While Gunn didn’t clear up every misconception about the state of his former franchise, he did note that one project is thus far safe from meddling.

“There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen ‘Man of Tomorrow‘ and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made,” Gunn said. “No one from Skydance has even seen the movie – the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false. ❤️🧜‍♂️”

(For those who don’t know, the mermaid emoji is a reference to Gunn’s series “Peacemaker,” where the character Vigilante said he used it to mean “Happy, sad and everything in between.”)

Several rumors about “Man of Tomorrow,” Gunn’s follow-up to “Superman” featuring a team-up between David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and Nicolas Hoult’s Lex Luthor in a fight against Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac, cropped up after news of Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran’s exit from DC Studios leadership on Monday.

One claimed that characters like Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle would be removed from the final cut by Skydance. Another claimed that Wonder Woman, speculated to be played by Adria Arjona, would be recast for the future of the franchise. Others have gone as far as to surmise that the whole movie would be shipped off to streaming rather than Skydance giving one of their biggest films of 2027 a proper theatrical release.

Suffice it to say, the rumor mill has been in full swing since Gunn and Safran’s sudden exit from Skydance — but, according to Gunn’s post, there’s no reason to worry yet. Ellison replaced the duo with Jeremy Latcham, who has yet to reveal his plans for the future of the burgeoning franchise.

Only time will tell where “Man of Tomorrow” fits into them.