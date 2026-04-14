Adria Arjona Lands Coveted Role in ‘Superman’ Sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Adria Arjona has landed a role in James Gunn’s “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow,” TheWrap has learned.

The role was rumored to be Maxima, a humanoid alien queen and conqueror from the planet Almerac, but it is currently unknown if that is accurate.

In the comics, Brainiac (the villain of “Man of Tomorrow,” played by Lars Eidinger) destroys Maxima’s home planet, though she later forms a tentative alliance with the alien conqueror.

For months, rumors have swirled that Maxima would appear in “Man of Tomorrow.” When a fan asked Gunn on Threads if his message to Deadline meant that Maxima was going to be in his “Superman” sequel, the writer-director wouldn’t say whether her appearance should be expected.

“I am absolutely not confirming that (and didn’t),” he said. Gunn later confirmed that there is still one major role left to cast, but he didn’t say who.

Maxima debuted in 1989’s “Action Comics #645” by Roger Stern and George Pérez. The character has had a few different roles in her time in the comics, switching between being a world-conquering despot, a villain, a Superman romantic interest and a Justice League member.

Maxima’s rumored appearance in “Man of Tomorrow” has led fans to speculate that the film is a loose adaptation of the Superman crossover comic “Panic in the Sky.” The story features Maxima working with — and eventually turning on — Brainiac as the hyperintelligent alien tries to invade Earth, confronted by Superman and a collection of other heroes. We already know “Man of Tomorrow” will feature Superman (David Corenswet) teaming up with the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), as well as heroes like Green Lantern (Aaron Pierre).

“Panic in the Sky” spanned issues of “Action Comics,” “Superman: The Man of Steel,” “Superman” and “The Adventures of Superman.” Creators of the storyline include Roger Stern, Bob McLeod, Louise Simonson, Jon Bogdanove, Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett.

DC Studios had no comment.

“Man of Tomorrow” will be released on July 9, 2027.

Arjona will next star in Michael B. Jordan’s remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” at Amazon MGM Studios and in “Onslaught” from director Adam Wingard.

Arjona is repped by CAA and Goodman Genow.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.