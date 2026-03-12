Home > Industry News > Business

Aaron Pierre Joins Superman in ‘Man of Tomorrow’

The actor will first be seen in HBO’s “Lanterns”

and
Aaron Pierre, who will next star as Jon Stewart in the Green Lantern Corps, will join David Corenswet’s Superman in DC Studios’ “Man of Tomorrow,” TheWrap has learned.

Pierre will first appear in HBO’s “Lanterns,” which premieres in August. Production on “Man of Tomorrow” begins this spring in Atlanta.

The casting of Pierre adds weight to speculation that “Man of Tomorrow” will draw from the Superman comic storyline “Panic in the Sky,” in which Superman rallies Earth’s heroes against Brainiac, who has taken over the planet Warworld with plans to invade Earth. Including Green Lantern fits naturally into that story.

“Panic in the Sky” spanned issues of “Action Comics,” “Superman: The Man of Steel,” “Superman” and “The Adventures of Superman.” Creators for the storyline include Roger Stern, Bob McLeod, Louise Simonson, Jon Bogdanove, Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett.

This stands as the latest update on the upcoming film, which will star Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Gunn’s first installment of his new universe ended with Superman taking down Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, after the corporate tycoon tried to murder and sabotage the hero’s image.

The film raked in $614 million at the 2025 global box office.

“Man of Tomorrow” opens in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Pierre broke out in 2024’s “Rebel Ridge,” which was a massive hit on Netflix. Other credits include 2025’s Apple TV’s “The Morning Show,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” and “GOAT.”

Pierre is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

