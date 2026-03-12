‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Officially Set at Netflix With Original Directors

Netflix is staying in the “KPop Demon Hunters” business.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that a sequel is officially on the way, with original directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to direct the follow-up film as part of their exclusive, multi-year writing and directing deal across animation. Sony Pictures Animation will again produce the sequel.

The first movie arrived on Netflix last June, became the most-watched original title in the history of the platform, with over 500 million views. An ingenious mixture of hard-charging action, deep emotionality and killer K-Pop songwriting, the movie’s accompanying soundtrack album was the first to ever have four songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. By October the album was certified double platinum in the United States. The movie is currently nominated for two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (for the earworm “Golden”). It is expected to take home both prizes.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” said Kang in an official statement. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added in an official statement: “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

“With ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, in an official statement. “We’re incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world.”

Dan Lin, chairman of Netflix Film, said, in an official statement, “”Maggie and Chris were brave enough to take a bold creative swing by telling a story that was both deeply personal and broke cultural barriers. At Netflix, our goal is to make someone’s favorite movie and they did that by making the most popular Netflix movie of all time! There’s so much more story to tell, and we can’t wait to bring more HUNTR/X to fans everywhere.”

And Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said in an official statement, “Championing the bold creative visions of our filmmakers is at the heart of everything we do at Sony Pictures Animation. Maggie and Chris brought their incredibly distinct perspectives to this film, telling a story audiences embraced around the globe. We are thrilled to work with them to expand their vision in the next chapter.”

Beyond the film and soundtrack, “KPop Demon Hunters” has been an absolute consumer products juggernaut, with collaborations with Vans, Nerf, Lego, Mattel and Hasbro rolling out since the movie’s launch. (Netflix was a little surprised by the movie’s success, to say the least.)

As TheWrap exclusively reported, there are a number of additional “KPop Demon Hunters” projects in the works at Netflix, including a short film which will serve as “bridge content” between the original movie and the sequel, a television spinoff, concert and much, much more. If you thought that “KPop Demon Hunters” was everywhere in 2025, just wait until the sequel rolls around.

Kang is repped by UTA, LEDE, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.