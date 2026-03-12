Sundance Doc ‘Cookie Queens’ Acquired by Roadside Attractions

“Cookie Queens” has found a home.

Roadside Attractions has acquired all U.S. rights to “Cookie Queens,” directed and produced by Alysa Nahmias, following a competitive negotiation after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Described as “a celebration of girlhood and the complexities that come with it,” the movie “is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.”

Produced by award-winning filmmakers Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw of Beautiful Stories, Nahmias for AJNA Films and Jennifer Sims, the documentary “premiered to multiple standing ovations and widespread critical acclaim, holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and will be featured at SXSW.” Roadside Attractions plans to release “Cookie Queens” exclusively in theaters this summer.

“’Cookie Queens’ shines a light on an iconic American tradition that millions of people recognize but rarely stop to consider,” Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said in a Thursday statement. “Alysa’s funny and deeply affecting portrait of these girls and their families had Sundance audiences cheering and stayed with us long after the credits rolled. We’re excited to share it with a broad audience in theaters soon.”

“Girl Scout Cookies are more than a beloved tradition – they’re a big business where talented and hard-working girls generate $800 million in annual sales. For me, this became a fascinating lens to explore a story about girlhood — the ambition, resilience, humor, and vulnerability that emerge as these girls navigate growing up in a world shaped by the tensions between community and capitalism,” Nahmias added. “After the incredible response at Sundance, I’m honored to partner with Roadside Attractions, whose commitment to theatrical storytelling makes them the perfect home to bring this film to audiences nationwide.”

“Cookie Queens” is a Beautiful Stories & AJNA Films Production in association with Archewell Productions, Artemis Rising Foundation and Good Gravy Films. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Chanel Pysnik; Regina K. Scully; Hallee Adelman; Ann Lewnes; Stephen G. Hall; Ruth Ann Harnisch; Geralyn Dreyfous; Tegan Acton; Emma Pompetti; James Costa; Trevor Burgess; Sheri Sobrato; Jamie Wolf; Nathalie Seaver; Andrea van Beuren; Jennifer Pelling; Melony & Adam Lewis; and Heather Kahlert serve as executive producers.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that Archewell Productions has partnered with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating film,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, previously shared. “Alysa’s creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”