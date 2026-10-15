James McAvoy Reveals the Only Movie of His That Still ‘Consistently’ Pays Good Residuals

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James McAvoy has made his fair share of great movies over the years, but according to the actor, there’s only one that still “consistently” pays off in residuals for him. And no, it’s not any of the X-Men films.

McAvoy appeared on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, in support of his directorial debut, “California Schemin’” and, as the conversation wrapped up, noted that he thinks he’ll probably start directing more and acting less. He joked that acting pays more though, prompting Horowitz to rib the actor about his “sweet ‘Wanted’ money.”

“Sweet, sweet ‘Wanted’ money,’” McAvoy jokingly agreed. “I don’t get too much money from ‘Wanted.’”