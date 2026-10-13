James McAvoy Remembers ‘Band of Brothers’ Co-Star Bullying Him on Set

James McAvoy remembers being bullied on his first day shooting “Band of Brothers.”
While appearing on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live,” McAvoy was asked by host Andy Cohen about his time shooting the beloved HBO series. The actor appears only briefly, but because he got some meat on his episode, he ended up being the focus of some bullying on set. The role was also one of his first jobs after drama school.
“My first day on set, there was like a ton of actors,” McAvoy said. “It was one of those scenes with everybody in it and we’re all in a bar. And I had a scene.”
You can watch the moment yourself in the video below.
He added: “And they were all pissed and I come in for one episode and I’ve got like an arc and scenes. I’ve got tons of lines in this. One of the guys in that picture decided to bully me on my first day as a professional actor out of acting school. He got him and his buddies to just stand point at me and laugh at me for like three minutes.”
McAvoy kept his lips sealed about who did the bullying but said two actors on the show — Dexter Fletcher and Robin Laing — pulled him aside and invited him to hang out with them while filming. Cohen and fellow guest Peter Krause tried to guess who the bully was, but McAvoy wouldn’t confirm any of their guesses.
“Band of Brothers” is an HBO limited series that aired in 2001. It boasts a cast full of big names, both those who were already famous at the time and those who would go on to become household names. The show also starred Damian Lewis, David Schwimmer, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, Simon Pegg, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Hanks, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, Matthew Leitch, Kirk Acevedo and Scott Grimes.