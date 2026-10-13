James McAvoy Remembers ‘Band of Brothers’ Co-Star Bullying Him on Set

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James McAvoy remembers being bullied on his first day shooting “Band of Brothers.”

While appearing on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live,” McAvoy was asked by host Andy Cohen about his time shooting the beloved HBO series. The actor appears only briefly, but because he got some meat on his episode, he ended up being the focus of some bullying on set. The role was also one of his first jobs after drama school.

“My first day on set, there was like a ton of actors,” McAvoy said. “It was one of those scenes with everybody in it and we’re all in a bar. And I had a scene.”