Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ Gets Spellbinding First Trailer

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Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is nearly here.

The lavish adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia,” starring Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, arrives in theaters on February 10, 2027, before premiering on Netflix on April 2, 2027. And we’ve got the very first trailer for the new project. Watch it below.

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“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is perhaps the most hugely anticipated Netflix original movie ever. Not only is it Gerwig’s follow-up to the $1.44 billion-grossing, Best Picture Academy Award-nominated “Barbie,” but it’s an adaptation of the sixth book in Lewis’ beloved “Chronicles of Narnia” book series. It’s the first time this volume of the story has been adapted and was part of a 2018 agreement between Netflix and the C.S. Lewis Company to produce new adaptations of the British author’s work.