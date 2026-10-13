Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ Gets Spellbinding First Trailer

Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is nearly here.
The lavish adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia,” starring Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, arrives in theaters on February 10, 2027, before premiering on Netflix on April 2, 2027. And we’ve got the very first trailer for the new project. Watch it below.
“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is perhaps the most hugely anticipated Netflix original movie ever. Not only is it Gerwig’s follow-up to the $1.44 billion-grossing, Best Picture Academy Award-nominated “Barbie,” but it’s an adaptation of the sixth book in Lewis’ beloved “Chronicles of Narnia” book series. It’s the first time this volume of the story has been adapted and was part of a 2018 agreement between Netflix and the C.S. Lewis Company to produce new adaptations of the British author’s work.
It will also be the first major theatrical release from Netflix, which up until now had limited theatrical runs, mostly for awards consideration, or special event releases like last year’s “KPop Demon Hunters” sing-along weekends. The film will begin its rollout with Imax-exclusive screenings beginning on February 10, before going wide on February 12, and hitting Netflix on April 2.
Netflix describes the movie as “a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.” (Chronologically, “The Magician’s Nephew” is the first story in the series.)
Up until now, we’ve only seen a handful of images from the film and read a few officially-released quotes. Seeing the movie in living color, full of vibrant imagery (courtesy of cinematographer Seamus McGarvey) and Gerwig’s singular sensibilities.
Gerwig wrote and directed “The Magician’s Nephew” and produced the new movie alongside Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Vincent Sieber-Smith. The music was provided by returning “Barbie” collaborators Andrew Watt and Mark Ronson. The cast also includes David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Denise Gough, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Susan Wokoma and Samantha Spiro.
Catch “The Magician’s Nephew” first on Imax screens on February 10, regular cinemas on February 12 and Netflix on April 2.