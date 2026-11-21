Jennifer Lawrence is offering a new glimpse into the development of her Miss Piggy movie, revealing that the project has moved beyond the early stages of development.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Lawrence was asked whether there was any news to share about the film, which she is producing alongside Emma Stone.

“I always get in trouble for saying stuff,” Lawrence told Cohen before offering a brief update: “We have a first draft.”

The project was first announced in November 2025, when Lawrence revealed during an appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast that she and Stone were teaming up to produce a movie centered on the iconic Muppets character. Cole Escola, the Tony Award-winning playwright and creator of “Oh, Mary!,” is writing the screenplay

At the time, Lawrence also suggested that she and Stone could make appearances in the film. Though, Stone subsequently clarified that neither actress would be stepping into Miss Piggy’s heels, telling W Magazine that “Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy.”

The film would mark a notable addition to a franchise that has had a relatively limited presence on the big screen in recent years.

Disney acquired the Muppets from the Jim Henson Company during Michael Eisner’s tenure in 2004, purchasing the rights to characters including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and Animal, along with the franchise’s film and television library. The acquisition brought the beloved characters into Disney’s extensive portfolio, but their theatrical outings have become increasingly sporadic.

The most recent theatrical Muppets movie was 2014’s “Muppets Most Wanted,” meaning it has now been 12 years since the characters last headlined a big-screen feature — though the franchise has continued to pop up across television and other Disney platforms.

There was a renewed television push earlier this year, when Disney brought back “The Muppet Show” for a 50th-anniversary special. The Feb. 4 event featured Sabrina Carpenter as a guest star, with Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph also joining the festivities. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang returned to the original Muppet Theatre for a new installment of the variety series.

The special went on to win four Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including a Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for producers Rogen and Carpenter.

For now, however, the revival appears to be a one-off event rather than the beginning of a new ongoing series, with no additional episodes announced. A feature centered on Miss Piggy with Lawrence, Stone and Escola behind it could offer Disney its best opportunity yet to put its Muppets library back in the spotlight.