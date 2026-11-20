Jennifer Lawrence candidly ranked her past on-screen kisses Thursday evening, notably putting her “Passengers” co-star Chris Pratt at the bottom.

The topic arose as Lawrence and her “Hunger Games” co-star Josh Hutcherson stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, where host Andy Cohen asked the actress to rank her past on-screen kisses from “from best to worst” amid a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

After Lawrence agreed to participate in the game, Cohen read out the following names: “Liam Hemsworth. Bradley Cooper. Josh Hutcherson. Chris Pratt. [Timothée] Chalamet.”

Lawrence, who reprised her role of Katniss Everdeen for the new “Hunger Games” installment, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” struggled to pick a name at first.

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“I mean, they were all so amazing,” she quipped, prompting a big laugh from Cohen.

Initially, Lawrence named Pratt and Chalamet, but quickly changed her answer when Cohen reiterated that he was looking for her “best to worst” ranking.

“Best to worst? Oh, best is Josh,” she responded as Hutcherson did a small fist bump. “And then, Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt.”

It’s no secret that Lawrence regretted starring in “Passengers,” a science fiction romance drama that was largely panned by critics. In 2022, she told the New York Times, “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

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Lawrence’s kissing confession wasn’t the only one shared on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday night.

The Oscar winner also shared that a draft for the “Miss Piggy” movie has been written, her stance on “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” being the best in the franchise and details about her recent plastic surgery.

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” airs Sunday through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.