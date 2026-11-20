“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Katie Ginella is returning to the small screen for an upcoming NBCUniversal Local docuseries about her adoption.

The golf reporter-turned-reality TV star was born in South Korea in 1984 and adopted by an American family as an infant. She joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2024 as the show’s first Asian cast member, participating in Seasons 18 and 19.

Ginella stopped appearing on the Bravo show halfway through Season 19 amid conflicts with her castmates. She returned for the Season 19 reunion and exited the show ahead of Season 20, which just finished airing.

Ginella spoke often about her identity as an adoptee and her desire to discover her birth mother. She’ll get that chance in December when she travels to South Korea in search of her biological family with “The Reunion Project.”

According to a press release, “The Reunion Project” follows real people searching for someone, or something, connected to their past, combining investigative reporting with deeply personal storytelling centered on family, identity, history and human connection.

Ginella and “The Reunion Project” host and storyteller Cody Broadway will spend a week in South Korea working with local investigators, journalists and adoption experts to follow leads from adoption records and explore potential DNA connections, per the release.

“I am overwhelmed,” Ginella said in an Instagram video on Thursday. “I am excited to just get into the place where I’m from. I am nervous. I am trying to have no expectations. I am trying to just think that whatever is meant to be will be.”

“I’ll have more updates soon,” Ginella concluded, revealing she is embarking on her trip December 10. A premiere date for Ginella’s episode has not been announced but is expected to air in 2027.

“The Reunion Project” is created by executive producers Diane Petzke, vice president of programming and partnerships for NBCUniversal Local, and Broadway. The first episode of “The Reunion Project” aired on COZI TV and across NBC-Owned stations’ FAST streaming channels, with the first four episodes set to stream on Peacock in January 2027.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBCUniversal Local and Bravo.