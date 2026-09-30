‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 7 Notches Biggest Premiere Ratings Yet | Exclusive

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“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 7 premiere notched the show’s biggest opener to date, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Season 7 debut, which premiered on Sept. 16, tallied 2.6 million total viewers across Bravo, Peacock and other panels in its opening week, according live-plus-seven-day multiplatform figures.

When compared to the Season 6 premiere in fall 2025, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 7 saw a 23% increase in cross-platform viewership. That ratings rise was specifically fueled by a 44% increase of viewing on Peacock.

The influx of viewing on Peacock boosted the Season 7 premiere to rank as the third most-watched Bravo season premiere on Peacock to date, through seven days of viewing.

On social media, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” garnered over 20 million impressions across platforms season-to-date.

Season 7 saw the return of housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose and friend Britani Bateman, with friend Ashley Quai also joining the show.

The Season 7 premiere addressed the death of Cosby’s son, Robert Jr., and viewers praised how the show respectfully addressed the tragedy.

Produced by Shed Media, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is executive produced by Andy Cohen, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Craig Turner, Sunny Franklin, Lucy Bennett and Tamara Blaich.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premieres Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.