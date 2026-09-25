‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Marks NBC’s Top Unscripted Premiere in 6 Years With 6 Million Viewers

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NBC’s bet on moving over Peacock’s “The Traitors” to the broadcast audience with “The Traitors: New Blood” is paying off swimmingly.

Following its Sept. 17 debut, “The Traitors: New Blood” now ranks as NBC’s top new unscripted premiere in six years among the key broadcast demo of adults 18-49, according multiplatform data for three days of viewing across NBC and Peacock.

Among total viewers, the two-episode premiere saw both episodes average 6 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, according to three-day viewing, including repeats.

On Peacock alone, the new season of “The Traitors” took the top two spots among NBCUniversal next-day series on the streamer, including Bravo and NBC shows. Overall, “The Traitors: New Blood” boosted the franchise to reach over 5 million new viewers across platforms.

The two-episode premiere stirred up over 85 million video views in its first week on air, according to data from Sprout social media.

After several years of ratings success for “The Traitors” on Peacock, NBCUniversal aimed to transfer that success to NBC by embracing a civilian cast, rather than the Peacock installment’s traditional cast of reality stars and celebrities.

“There is … a nuanced tonal shift,” EP Sam Rees-Jones told TheWrap, noting its 8 p.m. primetime broadcast placement. “It is obviously a program about murder and betrayal, but weirdly enough, because it’s tongue in cheek, it is a multi-generational viewing experience.”

Alan Cumming hosts “The Traitors” and executive produces alongside Mike Cotton, Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos. Produced by Studio Lambert, “The Traitors” was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

“The Traitors: New Blood” debuts new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.