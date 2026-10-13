Jeremy Strong Texted Jessica Chastain After ‘Other Mommy’ Obliterated ‘Social Reckoning’ at the Box Office

Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain are having some fun over their new films competing against each other at the box office.
Last week, Strong and Chastain both had new movies release – “The Social Reckoning” and “Other Mommy” – and the two clashed at the box office. “Other Mommy” opened to $27.5 million while “The Social Reckoning” arrived DOA with only $5.5 million. Strong, who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the Aaron Sorkin film, sent a text to Chastain with a Vulture article proclaiming “‘Other Mommy’ Spanks ‘The Social Reckoning’ At The Box Office.”
“Omg,” Chastain responded in the texts that she later shared on her Instagram story.
Strong responded to that with two emojis: the middle finger and a face blowing a kiss.
“These pics are hysterical,” Chastain responded. The pics in question show Chastain – as either the regular or Demonic Mommy – staring at the camera while Strong as Zuckerberg looks down at the ground.
“Its so funny,”Strong responded.
“You look SO SAD!” Chastain added.
Made on a $19 million budget, “Other Mommy” stars Chastain as a mom who discovers that there is a vicious doppelganger of herself that is haunting her daughter. The film should be able to clear its low break-even point theatrically as it has also grossed $17.6 million overseas from 50 markets for a $45 million global start.
“The Social Reckoning” earned its abysmal opening numbers and landed at at No. 5 on the box office charts just ahead of the third weekend of Universal/DreamWorks’ animated flop “Forgotten Island” with $4.5 million. By comparison, Sorkin’s previous film about the Facebook creator, “The Social Network,” opened to $22.6 million in the fall of 2010.