Jeremy Strong Texted Jessica Chastain After ‘Other Mommy’ Obliterated ‘Social Reckoning’ at the Box Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain are having some fun over their new films competing against each other at the box office.

Last week, Strong and Chastain both had new movies release – “The Social Reckoning” and “Other Mommy” – and the two clashed at the box office. “Other Mommy” opened to $27.5 million while “The Social Reckoning” arrived DOA with only $5.5 million. Strong, who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the Aaron Sorkin film, sent a text to Chastain with a Vulture article proclaiming “‘Other Mommy’ Spanks ‘The Social Reckoning’ At The Box Office.”

“Omg,” Chastain responded in the texts that she later shared on her Instagram story.