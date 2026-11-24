Jewish Story Partners has awarded $230,000 in Reprise Grants to 10 feature documentary films, providing additional funding to projects previously supported by the nonprofit as they move toward completion and festival premieres.

The grants mark an expansion of the organization’s funding, with one project receiving $125,000 — the largest individual grant JSP has awarded to date. The organization said it is increasing its maximum grant amounts and accelerating funding timelines to help select films reach audiences more quickly.

“Until now our largest grant has not exceeded $100,000; with the current Reprise slate, for the first time ever, we are thrilled to have awarded a total of $125,000 in granting to a single project and to join a cadre of just a handful of foundations making documentary film grants at that level,” said Lindsay Malin, JSP’s director of programs.

Founded in 2021 by Roberta Grossman and Caroline Libresco, with support from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s Righteous Persons Foundation, Jewish Story Partners funds independent films exploring Jewish experiences, cultures and communities. The organization has awarded nearly $4.8 million to 136 projects since its founding, with 68 of those films now complete.

Among its recent projects is Julia Loktev’s “My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile,” which screened at the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, New York Film Festival, DOC NYC and IDFA, among others. The film was described by the Los Angeles Times as “as necessary as nonfiction gets” and was named a New York Times Critics’ Pick.

Other JSP-supported films have also earned festival recognition this year. Ora DeKornfeld’s “The Grandfather Puzzle” won the Audience Award for Best Short at the Hamptons International Film Festival, while “The Darkest Light” and “Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls: Another Side of Woody Guthrie” received awards at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. Four JSP-supported films screened at DOC NYC in November.

The organization also announced the fourth cohort of its Education-Impact Program, which is run in partnership with educational distributor Good Docs/Sage. The program underwrites up to 600 free screenings annually of three JSP-funded documentaries at schools, universities, nonprofits and religious institutions, and provides discussion guides. This year’s selections are Ilana Trachtman’s “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round,” Oren Rudavsky’s “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire” and Heidi Levitt’s “Walk With Me.”

Separately, ATL Jewish Film, presenter of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, is partnering with JSP for a second year through its Filmmaker Fund, which provides finishing grants to documentaries previously supported by JSP. This year’s grant will support director Tomer Heymann’s “I Want to Tell My Story,” about the memories of a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, using what the organizations described as innovative technology.

JSP has also opened submissions for its next grant cycle, which is open to feature-length documentaries with U.S.-based producers and/or directors. Applications are due Jan. 8, 2027. The organization accepts submissions through one open call each year, with grant decisions made in the spring.

Catch the full list of the Fall 2026 Reprise Grantees, the film descriptions for which were provided by the grantees, below:

The Animated Mind of Oliver Sacks

Director and Producer Dempsey Rice, Producer Lori Cheatle

The Animated Mind of Oliver Sacks draws on a newly uncovered trove of personal recordings and immersive animation to trace the early work of renowned Jewish neurologist, Oliver Sacks, alongside the private conflicts shaping his inner life. It reveals how a brilliant, humane, yet flawed man challenged prevailing medical culture and found in his patients a mirror for himself.

Calendars of Love

Director Ayelet Heller, Producer Hilla Medalia

After 55 years of shared life, Dorit, a recently transitioned transgender woman, and her wife Kumi, now fading into dementia, poignantly witness each other’s transformations and reflect on past journeys as they prepare for an unknown future.

Elsewhere

Director and Producer Melis Birder, Co-Producer Nesra Gürbüz

Haunted by her family’s secrets and hidden history as followers of the 17th-century “Jewish-Muslim Messiah,” Sabbatai Zevi, a Turkish filmmaker journeys to unearth the mysterious 350-year-old tradition that has eluded her. Encountering deep wounds and radical hope along the way, she charts the metamorphoses of her community, family, and identity.

The Feminist Tapes

Director and Producer Elizabeth Wolff, Producer Holly Meehl Chapman

In the early 1990s, as a powerful backlash threatened to erase the progress made by the women’s movement of the 60s and 70s, feminist leaders reunited to interview each other on tape. Unheard for over thirty years, their candid conversations reckon with their history as a cautionary tale for future generations.

Hitler’s Eye

Director Dror Moreh, Producers Sigrid Dyekjær, Natalie Humphreys, Philippe Levasseur, Konstanze Speidel, and Harry Vaughn

A Berlin-based archive has recently been uncovered that gives chilling context to our understanding of Adolf Hitler and reveals the depths of visual ideology that metastasized within his inner circle.

I Want To Tell My Story

Director and Producer Tomer Heymann, Producers Leigh Heiman and Nancy Spielberg, Executive Producer Rebecca Lichtenfeld

“I Want To Tell My Story” is an immersive journey into the memories of 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Shimon Rothschild, blending scripted recreations and raw behind-the-scenes moments. In a specially constructed studio, and with actors portraying figures from his past, Shimon moves through the space, exploring the boundaries between memory and reconstruction.

Judy Chicago Untitled

Directors Kate Amend and Tim Marrinan, Producer Lisa Remington

Trailblazing Jewish feminist artist Judy Chicago, who fought against women’s erasure in history and the art world for six decades, now finds herself in a last act she wasn’t expecting: fame and recognition from the very art establishment that tried to marginalize and dismiss her.

None of This Matters

Director Shaina Feinberg, Producers Elisabeth Durkin and Judith Mizrachy

Struggling filmmaker Shaina Feinberg travels to Maine to interview trailblazing television director and teacher Joan Darling, now 91. Over years of filming, the intended biopic transforms into an intimate, vérité portrait of two artists at different points of their lives, finding unexpected connection.

We Play Cinema

Director Emile Bokaer, Producer Melanie Vi Levy

We’ve all heard about the “greatest films ever made,” but consider the greatest films never made. When a filmmaker uncovers his Tunisian Jewish film-obsessed father’s trove of never-made “underground film” scripts … cinematic and interpersonal revelations ensue.

The Wilders: Remade in America

Director and Producer Kate Novack, Producer Joanne Nerenberg

When sisters Jean and Sally Wilder journey to the Nazi camp where their parents lived as refugees for five years after the war, they unfurl a family story grappling with what happens after survival: how two young Jewish immigrants rebuilt their lives in America, and how that experience shaped the generations that followed.