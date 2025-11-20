Jewish Story Partners’ Reprise Grant Program Awards $175,000 to 6 Feature Docs | Exclusive

Jewish Story Partners revealed Wednesday the six new grantees of its Reprise Grant Program, which will together be awarded $175,000, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The leading Jewish film funding nonprofit launched the follow-up grant program to continue support from previous grantees and to bring JSP’s most promising works to completion. The six grantees were “The Animated Mind of Oliver Sacks,” “The Archives,” “The Day After,” “Father Figures,” “The Greatest and the Loudest” and “Hitler’s Eye.”

Submissions for the next round of feature-length documentary grantees are now open. Applications are due Jan. 16.

“It is very exciting to see films we’ve supported at early stages come back to us with our faith in them abundantly rewarded,” JSP’s Executive Director Roberta Grossman said in a statement. “By giving a second grant to the most promising films, we are expediting the process of getting the most excellent films in front of diverse audiences.”

Along with the latest round of grantees, JSP announced Wednesday two new partnerships intended to deepen the organization’s commitment to support Jewish-centered documentary films: philanthropist and film producer Mickey Shapiro and the Atlanta Jewish Film.

A second-generation Holocaust survivor, Shapiro’s financial partnership with JSP’s Holocaust Film Fund contributed to Holocaust-themed films like Reprise grantees “The Archives” and “Hitler’s Eye.”

“I’m proud to support Jewish Story Partners,” Shapiro said of the partnership. “Preserving the memory of the Holocaust through film is something I’ve been passionate about for many years. Supporting JSP means investing in our collective memory and ensuring these vital stories continue to inspire, educate and connect us. It’s truly an honor to be part of this mission.”

With Atlanta Jewish Film — the organizing body behind the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, kicking off this year Feb. 18–March 15, 2026 — JSP launched a new multi-year grantmaking partnership with its ATL Jewish Film’s Filmmaker Fund. The 2025 inaugural grant goes to Yuval Orr and Aziz Abu Sarah’s “The Day After.”

“We believe in the power of film to build bridges of understanding, empathy and shared experience,” Kenny Blank, ATL Jewish Film Executive and Artistic Director, said. “Jewish Story Partners has established the gold standard for championing accomplished filmmakers and advancing compelling, high-impact documentary projects.”

For more information on Jewish Story Partners and this year’s grantees, visit jewishstorypartners.org.