Jewish Story Partners Nonprofit Selects 26 Documentary Grantees to Receive $545,000 | Exclusive

Jewish Story Partners (JSP), which works to “stimulate and support the highest caliber of independent films that expand the Jewish story,” has selected 26 documentaries to receive $545,000 in a major new round of grants, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The new grantees for JSP, which was launched in 2021 with the support of Kate Upshaw and Steven Spielberg’s Righteous Persons Foundation, have crafted narratives that explore the current state of U.S. democracy, antisemitism, the mission to help build a more peaceful society and the conversations that are taking place following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Among the titles are “The Day After,” “Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny,” “The Paradox” and “White Rose.” There were more than 220 applications submitted by filmmakers. The funding round was curated by filmmaker Amy Berg, Impact Partners’ Geralyn Dreyfous and Michael Renov, a USC professor of critical studies and Vice Dean for Academic Affairs.

“With its capacity to humanize the ‘other’ through storytelling, cinema is unparalleled in its ability to build empathy and understanding across divides and counteract ignorance and hate,” JSP Executive Director Roberta Grossman and Head of Granting and Programs Caroline Libresco said in a statement. “With public funding for the arts and humanities under threat, we are proud to support such an extraordinary group of new documentary films that will stimulate crucial conversations and allow complex truths to emerge.”

In addition, JSP shares that it is collaborating with the Jewish Film Institute (JFI) to choose one participant in the JFI Filmmaker in Residence program to receive additional support for documentary film as part of the annual JFI-JSP Momentum Award.

“It was meaningful for us to delve into this powerful slate of documentaries that strike at the core of discussions most relevant to Jewish life and culture today,” the jury said in a statement. “These artful and moving films weave strong threads of reconciliation, unpacking the past— whether within families or collective history—and wrestling with the complex present so we can envision a brighter, more just future.”

JSP currently accepts submissions via one open call per year, with applications opening in November and juried decisions made in May. The Fall 2025 Reprise Grant cycle is now open to current JSP grantees only, with a deadline on Aug. 8.

Here’s a complete list of the 2025 grantees: