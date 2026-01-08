Johnny Knoxville Confirms New ‘Jackass’ Movie Is Arriving This Summer: ‘More to Come’

Johnny Knoxville shared a new “Jackass” film will hit theaters this summer, providing fans with a poster that revealed the upcoming release date.

The “Jackass” co-creator took to Instagram Wednesday evening, where he confirmed that a new movie in the slapstick franchise was scheduled to arrive on June 26.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang,” he wrote alongside a promotional image for the film. “We wanted to let you know that this summer ‘Jackass’ is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th.”

Before signing off his update, Knoxville added: “More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

Knoxville issued the statement jointly with the official “Jackass” Instagram account and Gorilla Flicks, the production company founded by Jeff Tremaine (a co-creator for the “Jackass” show for MTV). Paramount Pictures is releasing the latest installment of “Jackass,” which has yet to reveal its title.

This update comes nearly four years after the debut of “Jackass Forever,” which saw most of the cast from the previous “Jackass” films return — with the exception of original castmember Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011. Though, there’s currently no word on who from the original cast is set to return for the new movie.

Knoxville noted he was open to starring in a fifth “Jackass” movie back in 2024, when he said he “still write ideas” for the stunt-comedy franchise.

“I can’t help it. I get an idea, I’ll just write it down and email it to myself,” he told Comicbook.com at the time. “So I still write just in case, but I don’t know if there will be enough.”