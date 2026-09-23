Jude Law in Talks for Ari Aster’s ‘Scapegoat’ With Scarlett Johansson at A24

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Jude Law in negotiations to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson in “Scapegoat” from Ari Aster, Square Peg, and A24, The Wrap has learned.

Jacob Elordi is also slated to star in the filmmaker’s follow-up to “Eddington.”

According to an insider, plot details are being kept under wraps but some have speculated that it’s about a doctor who operates on an internet-famous person, others say it’s sci-fi romance, others have said it’s more of a traditional drama for Aster, though there has been no consensus on the movie’s details.

This will mark the filmmaker’s fifth movie, with all five landing at A24.

Aster started his feature filmmaking career with “Hereditary,” an instant horror classic that grossed roughly $90 million. He followed this up with the Florence Pugh-led horror movie “Midsommar” before pivoting to a duo of films starring Joaquin Phoenix: the comic odyssey “Beau Is Afraid” and the polarizing political commentary “Eddington” (which released just last year).

Lars Knudsen is producing Aster’s “Scapegoat” for Square Peg.

Law most recently starred in “Star Wars” series “The Skeleton Crew” and the Emmy-nominated Netflix limited series “Black Rabbit.” He also recently played Russian dictator Vladmir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin.

Next up he can be seen in the Apple limited series “Wild Things” where he portrays Vegas performer Siegfried opposite Andrew Garfield. Law also recently wrapped production on Nancy Meyers new movie.

Law is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Jackoway Austen.

Deadline first reported the news.