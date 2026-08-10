Jacob Elordi in Talks for Ari Aster’s ‘Scapegoat’ With Scarlett Johansson at A24

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Jacob Elordi may have found his next project.

The Oscar-nominated “Frankenstein” and “Euphoria” star is currently circling “Scapegoat,” the latest Ari Aster feature set at A24. Scarlett Johansson is already attached to star.

Like most of Aster’s work, the specific details of “Scapegoat” are being kept under wraps. This will mark the filmmaker’s fifth movie, with all five landing at A24.

Aster started his feature filmmaking career with “Hereditary,” an instant horror classic that grossed roughly $90 million. He followed this up with the Florence Pugh-led horror movie “Midsommar” before pivoting to a duo of films starring Joaquin Phoenix: the comic odyssey “Beau Is Afraid” and the polarizing political commentary “Eddington” (which released just last year).

Elordi has worked consistently in the cinematic space all decade, starring in the past few years in such projects as “Saltburn,” “Priscilla” and “Frankenstein” (which brought him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars for his turn as The Creature). This year, Elordi stars in the double billing of Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” and Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars.”

“Scapegoat” would be the first project Elordi has lined up after “The Dog Stars,” which releases in theaters on Aug. 28.

Johansson, meanwhile, will star this year in James Gray’s festival feature “Paper Tiger” and Brad Bird’s long-awaited animated film “Ray Gunn.” She is also set to relaunch the “Exorcist” franchise with Mike Flanagan’s “The Exorcist: Martyrs” before joining Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Sebastian Stan and others in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II.”

Johansson is expected to return in the sequel to last summer’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” though the hunt for a director is on after Gareth Edwards parted ways over creative differences.

Lars Knudsen is producing Aster’s “Scapegoat” for Square Peg.

Deadline first reported the news.