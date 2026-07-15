‘The Batman: Part II’ Delayed Again to 2028, First Look at Batsuit Revealed

“The Batman: Part II” has been delayed yet again, but this time the release date delay comes with a reveal for fans: a first look at Robert Pattinson back in the Batsuit.

Matt Reeves took to social media on Wednesday to share a first look at Pattinson suiting up as the Dark Knight for “The Batman: Part II.” But Reeves also revealed that the film will now be released on Feb. 18, 2028, not the October 2027 release date that was previously set.

Watch the teaser at the Vimeo link that Reeves shared below.

This suit reveal comes hot on the heels of the official start to filming on “The Batman: Part II,” which began rolling cameras in June. This came after a sea of delays, further building the anticipation for Reeves’ “The Batman” follow-up.

The film was announced in 2022 after “The Batman” received immense acclaim, but Reeves — who has frankly always been a slow writer — took his time in crafting the sequel.

The new release date further distances “The Batman: Part II” from James Gunn’s “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow,” which is also in production and is due to hit theaters in July 2027.

This first teaser for “The Batman: Part II” further shows off the winter aesthetic for the film that Reeves previously teased, as well as Pattinson back in the Batsuit.

Reeves shared a first camera test for “The Batman: Part II” in early May. The images depicted an updated Batmobile, refitted with snow tires, driving through a winter flurry.

A week later, Reeves posted casting announcements on social media, sharing gifs of actors who will be in the film. This included returning faces from the first film, such as Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, as well as new faces that had already been reported on, like Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance (expected to play Harvey Dent, his wife Gilda and his father, respectively).

Newcomers Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch were announced in this lineup for unknown roles. Reeves additionally confirmed again that Colin Farrell will return as The Penguin, while Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham are tapped to reprise the roles of Mayor Reál and Officer Martinez, respectively.

Though Reeves is teasing more and more of his massively anticipated follow-up to “The Batman,” details regarding the plot of “The Batman: Part II” (which he wrote alongside Mattson Tomlin) remain scarce.

“The Batman: Part II” releases in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.