‘The Batman: Part II’: Sebastian Koch, Brian Tyree Henry Join Cast of Matt Reeves Sequel

German actor Sebastian Koch is the latest actor to join the cast of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II.”

The director made the announcement on social media on Thursday, where he wrote on X,” Locked and loaded for Gotham …Welcome,” alongside a GIF of the actor.

Locked and loaded for Gotham… Welcome. 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/Tc6lcAkJ4N — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026

Bryan Tyree Henry also joined the cast, though details of his new role were not immediately shared. Like with the announcement for Koch, Reeves shared a GIF of Henry, writing, “Welcome to the party, man.”

Welcome to the party, man… 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/9ESphamrCI — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026

The highly-anticipated followup film is set to begin production this spring, where Sebastian Stan has been tapped to play Harvey Dent opposite Scarlett Johansson, who is set to play his wife.

At the DC Studios presentation last year, co-chief Peter Safran gave an update on “The Batman: Part II,” sharing, “James [Gunn] and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for ‘The Batman: Part II.’ And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are.”

It’s been more than four years since the March 2022 release of “The Batman,” which Reeves wrote alongside Peter Craig (Mattson Tomlin served as an uncredited writer on the film).

As time has gone on, fans have become increasingly antsy about the wait between the first film’s release and the sequel’s script. TheWrap reported on the goings-on behind-the-scenes with Reeves and Tomlin’s screenplay for “The Batman: Part II.”

Nothing is currently known about the plot for “The Batman: Part II” aside from the inclusion of key figures like Pattinson, as the titular superhero, and Andy Serkis, as Alfred Pennyworth.

Following the success of HBO Max spinoff series “The Penguin,” it is unknown how heavily characters like Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb will fit into the story. Barry Keoghan was introduced at the end of the first film as The Joker.

“The Batman: Part II” is currently slated to release Oct. 1, 2027.

DC Studios had no comment.