What Is Going on With Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman: Part 2’ Script? | Exclusive

So what is going on with the script for Matt Reeves “The Batman: Part 2”? The Dark Knight Detective remains in the shadows, awaiting the screenplay for his next outing.

Fans online have taken a big interest in tracking the development of the script of the highly anticipated sequel, specifically wondering when the studio is going to get a full draft.

At the most recent DC Studios presentation earlier this year, DC Studios Co-Chief Peter Safran gave an update on the project.

“James and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for ‘The Batman Part II.’ And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are,” he said. “He hasn’t yet turned in a script. But what we’ve read so far is very encouraging.”

According to an insider with knowledge of the project, Reeves “has been sending pages for more than half a year” and the first full draft of the script is expected to be delivered by Memorial Day.

The film was originally set to hit theaters in October of this year, but it was pushed back due to stalled script development during the 2023 actors and writers’ strikes. As for the follow-up to “The Batman,” it will remain separate from the otherwise interconnected DC Studios continuity.

Fans are not the only one excited for “The Batman 2.”

Star Robert Pattinson shared an enticing (but brief) update on the highly anticipated superhero project, telling Extra that he finally knows what the film is about and that he can’t wait to wear the cape and mask again. Reeves, however, is doing a great job of cloaking any spoiler-y details.

“I know what it’s about now,” Pattinson said. “Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about. It’s very cool and I’m very excited.”

“The Batman,” which was released in 2022, grossed $772 million worldwide at the box office.

Previously, the movie was set to premiere in IMAX on Oct. 2, 2026. Now it will premiere on Oct. 1, 2027.