You are not the only one excited for “The Batman 2.”

Star Robert Pattinson shared an enticing (but brief) update on the highly anticipated superhero project, telling Extra that he finally knows what the film is about and that he can’t wait to wear the cape and mask again. Writer Matt Reeves, however, is doing a great job of cloaking any spoiler-y details.

“I know what it’s about now,” Pattinson said. “Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about. It’s very cool and I’m very excited.”

Watch the clip below:

Robert Pattinson reveals he's finally knows what "The Batman Part II" is about: "It's very cool." Full interview 🔗: https://t.co/TFeha4IOZB pic.twitter.com/zPwiDXSoxc — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 17, 2025

While the actor didn’t reveal any other details, Pattinson’s little tidbit is the latest on the film, which recently delayed its release to Oct. 1, 2017. The actor will reprise his role as the dark knight. The film was originally set to hit theaters in October of this year, but it was pushed back due to stalled script development during the 2023 actors and writers’ strikes.

“The Batman,” which was released in 2022, grossed $772 million worldwide at the box office.

The new release date for “The Batman 2” gives space from the release date of DC Studios inaugural Superman film from James Gunn, which will be released on July 11. “Superman: Legacy” is part of the first phase of the DCU, the next attempt by WBD to make an interconnected DC Comics cinematic universe.

As for the follow-up to “The Batman,” it will remain separate from the otherwise interconnected DC Studios continuity. At a presentation for journalists last year, Gunn noted that such darker, more adult-skewing side stories, like Todd Phillips’ “Joker” or – as he joked, “Teen Titans Go!” — would be explicitly labeled as a DC Elseworld.

Additionally, Gunn and Safran also revealed that there would be an upcoming movie that will introduce yet another live-action Batman while also introducing Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son who eventually becomes Robin.