‘The Batman 2’: Scarlett Johansson in Final Negotiations to Join Sequel

Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to join the cast of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II,” TheWrap has learned.

“The Batman: Part II” is finally gearing up to begin production in the spring of 2026. Robert Pattinson will return as the Caped Crusader and Colin Farrell is back as The Penguin with a script by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, but further details are under wraps — including Johansson’s potential role.

Johansson will first shoot a new “The Exorcist” movie for Universal prior to working on “The Batman 2.” “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan will write and direct the horror film, via his Red Room Pictures banner.

At the most recent DC Studios presentation earlier this year, DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran gave an update on “The Batman: Part II.”

“James [Gunn] and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for ‘The Batman: Part II.’ And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are,” he said.

The Johansson news comes a day after Reeves confirmed that Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt had boarded the follow-up “Batman” movie. Amid reports that Messerschmidt was stepping in for Greig Fraser on the sequel, Reeves wrote on X Tuesday, “This… is a true story. Let’s go Erik.”

“The Batman,” which was released in 2022, grossed $772 million worldwide at the box office.

A rep for DC Studios did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Batman: Part II” is set to be released on Oct. 1, 2027.

Nexus Point News first reported the news.

