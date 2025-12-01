Scarlett Johansson Defends Woody Allen Friendship: ‘It’s Important to Have Integrity’

Scarlett Johansson has been one of Hollywood’s strongest supporters of Woody Allen, despite allegations of sexual abuse levied against the director by his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow. Johansson, who has worked with Allen three times, defended that friendship in an interview with The Telegraph.

The “Black Widow” star admitted she isn’t sure whether she’s lost work or relationships due to her support for Allen.

“You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in,” she added.

She continued, “At the same time, I think it’s also important to know when it’s not your turn. I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time. And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured.”

Johansson also reflected on her decision to sue Disney after the release of “Black Widow” in 2021. The parties ultimately settled for $40 million after Johansson argued the movie’s unexpected debut on streaming cut into a box office performance bonus in her contract.

Johansson previously defended her friendship with Allen in a 2019 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “I love Woody,” she said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

She later elaborated on their dynamic, saying, “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”