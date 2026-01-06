Sebastian Stan in Talks to Join ‘The Batman: Part II’

Sebastian Stan is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated DC sequel “The Batman: Part II,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. If a deal makes, he’d be the second Marvel actor to join the project after Scarlett Johansson entered final talks for a key role in the film, which is due to begin production this year.

DC Studios had no comment.

The Romanian-American actor is perhaps best known for his role in another superhero franchise, starring as Buck Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, in several Marvel Studios films, beginning with 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and, most recently, in last year’s terrific “Thunderbolts*.” He will also appear in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” set for release on December 18, 2026.

Stan’s work outside of Marvel also includes two late Jonathan Demme movies (“Rachel Getting Married” and “Ricki and the Flash”), Ridley Scott’s “The Martian,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and a pair of Craig Gillespie movies (“I, Tonya” and “Dumb Money”).

Last year Stan generated major Oscar buzz and awards consideration for a pair of performances – as Donald Trump in the controversial biopic “The Apprentice” and as a disfigured man who undergoes a radical procedure in A24’s bizarre “A Different Man,” which won stan a Best Actor award at the Golden Globes.

Online speculation has flared up in recent days that the villain of “The Batman: Part II” will be Harvey Dent, the district attorney who becomes the iconic Two-Face. But there has been no confirmation on who Stan will be playing. (Aaron Eckhart played the character in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” while Tommy Lee Jones essayed a broader version of the character in Joel Schumacher’s “Batman Forever.”)

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves is returning to helm the sequel, working from a screenplay he wrote with Mattson Tomlin (who also helped on the first movie). Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are expected to reprise their roles from the first film as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth and the Penguin, with filming scheduled to begin in May.

The first film, released in March 2022, wound up grossing $772.3 million worldwide, successfully launching a new franchise that also includes the critically acclaimed HBO series “The Penguin.”