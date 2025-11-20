DC Studios’ ‘Lanterns’ Pushed to End of Summer 2026 at HBO

DC Studios’ “Lanterns” is eyeing an end of summer 2026 debut on HBO and HBO Max, CEO Casey Bloys said during a slate presentation in New York City Thursday. An official premiere date will be shared at a later date.

The drama series, which was given a straight-to-series order in June 2024 and is based on the DC comic “Green Lantern,” follows intergalactic cops Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Production on the series began back in February. At the time, DC Studios presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran shared their intent for “Lanterns” to premiere in early 2026 and consist of eight episodes. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 shareholder letter also stated that the show would premiere in early 2026. Reports surfaced later saying the hope was to premiere the show after the release of the studio’s “Supergirl” film in June.

Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will be showrunner, and he’s set to co-write the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”).

James Hawes (“Slow Horses,” “Black Mirror,” “Snowpiercer”) will direct the first two episodes and serve as an EP. The series is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television.

A previous iteration of a “Green Lantern” TV series was in the works before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and had Finn Wittrock lined up for a starring role.