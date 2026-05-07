‘The Batman: Part II’ First Look Teases a Batmobile Upgrade and the Sequel’s Setting

We finally have our first look at “The Batman: Part II.”

Matt Reeves revealed camera test photos for “The Batman: Part II” on Thursday, showing the first images from the long-awaited sequel starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Reeves shared the images, which show the Batmobile driving in a snowstorm, on social media with the caption “SnowTires 🦇.” You can look at the images below.

The photos show an upgrade for “The Batman’s” instantly iconic muscle car take on the Batmobile, used in the first film to depict how early in his career Pattinson’s Dark Knight still was. In these images, the Batmobile has been given a slightly new look and a set of snow tires for the second film’s new wintery setting.

The snowfall marks a change from the rainy take on Gotham seen in “The Batman,” which begins on Halloween and follows Bruce Wayne on a mystery during the days following. It is unclear how soon after “The Batman” the sequel will take place, though the photos imply a change in seasons.

Little is known about the plot for “The Batman: Part II,” written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. Sebastian Stan is set to play Harvey Dent (who becomes the iconic villain Two-Face in the comics) in the sequel, while Scarlett Johansson will play his wife (named Gilda in the comics). Charles Dance is in talks to play Dent’s father.

The snowy setting could simply be a change in scenery for Gotham, though fans will certainly read into the weather with few other details out there. It could be a reference to Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” the sequel to his 1989 “Batman” starring Michael Keaton. Like “The Batman: Part II,” “Batman Returns” followed up its predecessor by depicting a wintery take on Gotham — in that case, Gotham during Christmas. Social media users have begun speculating that the snow tires may be a hint that Mr. Freeze, a popular Batman villain once infamously portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Reeves also responded to a post sharing Tony S. Daniel Tomeu Morey’s cover to 2018’s “Batman #57,” which features Batman trudging through the snow. The issue, written by Tom King, sees the Dark Knight go after the villain KGBeast after the assassin shot Nightwing in the head.

“The Batman: Part II” releases in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.