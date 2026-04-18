‘The Batman: Part II’: Charles Dance in Talks to Play Harvey Dent’s Father

“Game of Thrones” veteran Charles Dance is in talks to play Charles Dent, Harvey Dent’s father, in “The Batman: Part II,” TheWrap has learned.

The film begins production this spring. Sebastian Stan is set to play Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson is set to play Dent’s wife.

Dance is a veteran character actor whose most recent credits include Baron Leopold Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-nominated “Frankenstein.” He is repped by Tavistock Wood Management.

At the DC Studios presentation last year, DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran gave an update on “The Batman: Part II.”

“James [Gunn] and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for ‘The Batman: Part II.’ And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are,” he said.

It’s been more than four years since the March 2022 release of “The Batman,” which Reeves wrote alongside Peter Craig (Mattson Tomlin served as an uncredited writer on the film).

As time has gone on, fans have become increasingly antsy about the wait between the first film’s release and the sequel’s script. TheWrap reported on the goings-on behind-the-scenes with Reeves and Tomlin’s screenplay for “The Batman: Part II.”

Nothing is currently known about the plot for “The Batman: Part II” aside from the inclusion of key figures like Pattinson and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Following the success of HBO Max TV series spinoff “The Penguin,” it is unknown how heavily characters like Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb will fit into the story. Barry Keoghan was introduced at the end of the first film as The Joker.

Since the first film released, fans have speculated over the potential inclusion of Robin in a follow-up, pegging an orphaned boy at the begging of “The Batman” as a possible sidekick for Bruce Wayne. While Reeves didn’t confirm any plot details in the script announcement, his caption certainly adds fuel to this flame.

“The Batman: Part II” is currently slated to release Oct. 1, 2027.

DC Studios had no comment. Deadline first reported the news.