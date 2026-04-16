Jacob Elordi Wanders the Apocalypse in First ‘Dog Stars’ Trailer

20th Century Studios revealed the first trailer of Jacob Elordi’s “The Dog Stars” during its annual CinemaCon presentation. Check out the embed below.

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“The Dog Stars,” is an epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. The story centers on Hig (Elordi), a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller’s captivating bestseller, “The Dog Stars” features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney.

The post-apocalyptic thriller from Sir Ridley Scott releases in theaters on Aug. 28.

The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

Scott believes that most of the movies being made right now are “sh-t.”

The “Blade Runner,” “Alien” and “Gladiator” director participated in a career retrospective conversation last year at the BFI Southbank theater in London. While the subject on hand was his own, past achievements and films, though, that did not stop Scott from offering a characteristically blunt assessment of the current state of the entertainment industry.

“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally: millions. Not thousands, millions,” Scott said of the greater number of films that are released every year. “Most of it is sh-t.” As for why he thinks so, the filmmaker offered at one point in the conversation, “I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first. Get it on paper!”