Sandra Bullock Hasn’t Seen Those AI Trailers for ‘Practical Magic 2,’ but Says It’s Time to ‘Lean Into’ New Tech

Sandra Bullock does not want to shudder away from the use of artifical intelligence in the entertainment industry but rather make it a friend — “in some dark way.”

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin at the CNBC Changemakers Summit asked the “Practical Magic 2” actress and Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Co-Chair and CEO Pam Abdy if they had seen circulating fan-generated AI trailers that have for the witchy sequel.

While Abdy and Bullock had not yet seen them, the WB exec told Boorstin that she was encouraged by fans organically generating content about the film set to premiere this September before the first trailer was even released to the public.

“I know it’s not great, but it’s also exciting,” Abdy said. “Because that means that there’s a desire for it and that means that people want to come and play with the movie.”

Boorstin asked Bullock if it was weird to see people using AI to create trailers using her image and likeness without her consent.

“Well, there could be worse with my image,” Bullock joked. “Sorry. But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend.”

“We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good,” she added. “I do feel that there’s a place for it.”

As far as Warner Bros.’s strategy around AI, Abdy noted that the studio sees the technology as a tool to better filmmaking while assisting the artists behind them.

“I think we have to look at it as a tool and on the production side as a tool. How is it going to be used to help us make movies better for the filmmakers?” Abdy said. “It’s evolving every single day. It’s moving very rapidly. And I just think we as a community have to, again, like Sandra said, acknowledge it, understand it, learn about it, and move forward.”

Abdy did acknowledge that AI-generated content about “Practical Magic 2” does encourage her about the film’s potential success. She lauded former WB films like “Barbie” and “Sinners,” which each had increased user-generated content surrounding their theatrical releases.

“What we have seen is it’s really the UGC that really drives,” Abdy explained. “We love when the audience feels like they have ownership of a film. They participate. And whatever way that it ignites creativity in them, whether it’s talking about it online and sharing with their friends, getting dressed up and going to the theater, recreating a scene from the film, that is so exciting when that happens.”

Bullock and Nicole Kidman teased the upcoming sequel to their 1998 film at CinemaCon Tuesday. Kidman told the audience that they could expect midnight margaritas, jumping off the roof and the witches’ pasts catching up with them.

“Practical Magic 2” is set to release in theaters Sept. 11.