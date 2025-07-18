Nicole Kidman Shares ‘Practical Magic 2’ First Look: ‘The Witches Are Back’ | Video

Shooting is underway for “Practical Magic 2” and Nicole Kidman has offered up a first look.

Kidman posted a video to her Instagram from the set of the sequel to the 1998 classic showing her and Sandra Bullock hugging it out. The two are reprising their roles as Gillian and Sally Owens and are looking excited to be reunited.

“The witches are back,” Kidman wrote on Instagram. “The Owens sisters’ first day on set!”

Kidman and Bullock are joined by returning stars Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing who played Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny. “Practical Magic 2” also announced a host of familiar names as new characters in the sequel including Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”), Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle”) and Solly McLeod (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”). Joey King also joined the film as Bullock’s daughter.

The original film followed Kidman and Bullock’s characters who were raised by their aunts and taught to use their latent magical abilities for practical purposes. The four are reunited later in life first by the death of Sally’s husband and then by Gillian’s attempt to escape her abusive boyfriend.

The sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier, who has experiencing working with both stars. She directed Kidman in “The Perfect Couple” and “The Undoing” and Bullock in “Bird Box.” The film is being written by original co-writer Akiva Goldsman now alongside “Succession” writer Georgia Pritchett.

The original film earned mixed reviews following its 1998 release and only pulled in $68 million at the worldwide box office. However, “Practical Magic” has since garnered quite a following in the years since with many preferring its cozy fall vibe to the many horror movies that take up the season.

“Practical Magic 2” releases in theaters Sept. 18, 2026.