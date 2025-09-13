Nicole Kidman Says ‘Practical Magic 2’ is Wrapped: ‘Thank You’ | Video

Filming on “Practical Magic 2,” the sequel to the 1998 film “Practical Magic,” starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, has wrapped. Kidman announced the news Saturday on Instagram.

Kidman shared a video of herself and Bullock walking into the sunset as they hold hands. “Profile shot?” Bullock asks as Kidman laughs.

The follow-up will debut in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Kidman shared a sneak peek of the movie on social media in July. “The witches are back,” Kidman wrote on Instagram. “The Owens sisters’ first day on set!”

The pair are joined by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing who played Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the original movie. Joey King will play Bullock’s daughter, and the cast also includes Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”), Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle”) and Solly McLeod (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”).

The sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier, who previously directed Kidman in “The Perfect Couple” and “The Undoing” and Bullock in “Bird Box.”