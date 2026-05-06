Scarlett Johansson Teams With Ari Aster on New A24 Film ‘Scapegoat’

Scarlett Johansson and Ari Aster are teaming up on the adored filmmaker’s next project, an original screenplay he wrote called “Scapegoat,” TheWrap has learned. The film will also reunite Aster with A24, which has produced his last four films including last year’s COVID-era satire “Eddington.”

The logline for “Scapegoat,” as is the case with most of Aster’s features, is being kept under wraps.

Lars Knudsen is producing the project for Square Peg.

The film marks the latest in Johansson’s busy schedule after starring in 2025’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “The Phoenician Scheme.” She’s currently shooting Mike Flanagan’s new take on “The Exorcist” for Universal, but also stars in James Gray’s new film “Paper Tiger” that will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and is poised for a role opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman: Part II” which starts production (finally) this summer.

Aster is coming off “Eddington,” a divisive COVID-era drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal that opened last year. He broke out big with his Sundance horror film “Hereditary,” followed by the Florence Pugh-fronted “Midsommar” in 2019 and the Joaquin Phoenix dramatic odyssey “Beau Is Afraid” in 2023.

The filmmaker said on The Big Picture podcast last year that he was noodling on a sequel to “Eddington,” a new horror film and a sci-fi adaptation as his next project, but it’s unclear if “Scapegoat” is one of those.

Deadline first reported the news of Johansson’s involvement in Aster’s next project.