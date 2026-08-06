James Gunn Says ‘The Batman 2’ and ‘The Batman 3’ Won’t Shoot Back-to-Back

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Those rumors that “The Batman” might shoot Part 2 and Part 3 back-to-back are false, according to the man in charge.

In a Threads post on Thursday, James Gunn shot down speculation surrounding the upcoming sequels. Despite all the delays, the growing wait and the extreme demand, it turns out the next two movies won’t be shot one after the other.

“Can you confirm or deny ‘The Batman PT 3’ is being filmed simultaneously with PT 2? Many are running the story as fact,” one user asked.

“I can deny,” Gunn responded.

“The Batman: Part II” has been mired by delays for some time. The original film starring Robert Pattinson dropped back in 2022, with director Matt Reeves revealing last month that his follow-up’s premiere had once again moved from October 2027 to February 2028.

When that push was announced, the filmmaker placated his audience with a first look at Pattinson in his new Batsuit. He also shared a camera test for “The Batman: Part II” in early May. The images depicted an updated Batmobile, refitted with snow tires, driving through a winter flurry.

He’s also been active on social media, announcing returning faces and new actors joining the franchise. Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are all returning, along with Colin Farrell as The Penguin following his lauded gig in the HBO limited series spinoff in 2024. They’ll be joined by Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch.

Though Reeves has continued to tease more and more of his massively anticipated follow-up to “The Batman,” details regarding the plot of “The Batman: Part II” (which he wrote alongside Mattson Tomlin) remain scarce.

“The Batman: Part II” drops in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.