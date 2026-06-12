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‘The Batman: Part II’ Finally Starts Filming as Matt Reeves Shares Set Photo

The sequel to the 2022 film is slated to be released on Oct. 1, 2027

Robert Pattinson in "The Batman."
Robert Pattinson in "The Batman." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Production on “The Batman: Part II” has finally kicked off in London, as director Matt Reeves shared a photo of the film’s slate on social media.

“#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC: @E_Messerschmidt Here We Go…,” Reeves wrote on X on Friday.

The sequel to the 2022 film is slated to be released on Oct. 1, 2027.

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Robert Pattinson will return as the Caped Crusader and Colin Farrell is back as The Penguin with a script by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, but further details are under wraps. Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, German actor Sebastian Koch and Bryan Tyree Henry also joined the cast.

Originally slated to be released on Oct. 3, 2025, then Oct. 2, 2026, the film was delayed to due the WGA strike of 2023 which prevented Reeves and Tomlinson from working on the script.

“The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already),” DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn previously said on Threads. “Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write.”

He added, “Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

Nothing is currently known about the plot for “The Batman: Part II,” aside from the inclusion of key figures like Pattinson and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Following the success of the HBO Max TV series spinoff “The Penguin,” it is unknown how heavily characters like Farrell’s Oz Cobb will fit into the story. Barry Keoghan was introduced at the end of the first film as The Joker.

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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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