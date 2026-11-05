First ‘Karōshi’ Trailer Introduces a Futuristic New York Populated by Cynthia Erivo and Isabel May

Ready to enter the world of “Karōshi?”

Set in a futuristic Manhattan, “where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life,” per the official synopsis, the movie opens on Feb. 5, 2027. And the trailer just dropped on Thursday, giving a great peek at what’s in store.

Considering the film is produced by Chad Stahelski, who has directed every entry in the mainline “John Wick” franchise along with the upcoming “Highlander” reimagining, you know at least a little bit of what to expect – killer action sequences, arterial spray, a lone hero going up against a system rigged against them.

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In “Karōshi,” written and directed by Takashi Doscher, a mysterious outsider “infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death [and] exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface,” according to the logline. There are more than passing shades of Masaki Kobayashi’s 1962 classic “Harakiri,” but, you know, with elevated trains.

The film stars Teo Yoo, Isabel May, Takehiro Hira, Bill Camp, Sho Kasamatsu, with Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo. Producing alongside Stahelski are Jason Spitz, Alex Young and Nathan Kahane.

Perhaps the best part of the movie is that it runs a cool 88 minutes. You can go enjoy “Karōshi” in the theater and have the rest of your night free – how great is that?

Feb. 5 is looking like a packed date, with Judd Apatow’s “The Comeback King,” Disney’s “Ice Age: Boiling Point” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Remain” all coming out that day. Which are you picking?