Kate McKinnon and Daveed Diggs Want ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ to Offer People Hope

Actors Kate McKinnon and Daveed Diggs premiered their new sci-fi film “In the Blink of an Eye” at a Sundance Film Festival where chaos was unfolding everywhere — from the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis to Park City itself, where Democrat Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted at a festival event over the weekend.

But in an interview with TheWrap, the pair said they hope that their new film, which comes out on Hulu next month, will remind those that watch it to do just that: Hope.

“I think of this film as hope, joy, family … just an appreciation for humanity, for the things that actually make us human,” Diggs said. “The kind of human connection that we need … that’s going to outlast all of the greed, all of the corporate grabbing. That’s going to be the thing that saves us, if anything is going to save us.”

Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, “In the Blink of an Eye” is a triptych of stories taking place in the prehistoric past, our present day and an imagined distant future. Diggs stars in the present-day segment opposite Rashida Jones as a pair of anthropology students who form a relationship, while McKinnon stars as an astronaut in the future who discovers on a voyage to a distant planet that the plants that provide her ship oxygen are being struck with a disease.

For Diggs, the production and release of this film has taken place alongside the birth of his son, which he said made him look at the movie in a new light. As his focus has become completely focused on taking care of his child, he says he has become more appreciative of the small moments that “In the Blink of an Eye” celebrates.

“It’s a film that deals with the entirety of human existence, and it’s made up of these small moments. It’s like very human, honest, simple moments,” he shared.

While Diggs looks at the film from a micro level, McKinnon reflected on the bigger picture, saying that she appreciates how “Blink of an Eye” reflects on the cycle of loss and renewal, something that Stanton has explored in his Pixar films “Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E.”

“The whole of the human species has been cyclical. Things get bad, and then they get better, and then they get worse, and then they get better. And that’s just the nature of time, I guess,” she said. “I think it’s hopeful to remember that there is hope. That there’s some spark of hope that things can come back around. I often forget in the day to day that that’s an option.”

“In the Blink of an Eye” will be released on Hulu on Feb. 27.