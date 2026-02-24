Katherine Short, Daughter of Martin Short, Dies at 42

Katherine Short, the eldest child and only daughter of veteran actor and comedian Martin Short, has died at 42.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative for Short’s family reportedly said in a statement to media. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

TMZ reports that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found Short’s body on Monday in at her home in the Hollywood Hills around 6:40 p.m. PST.

Short was born on Dec. 3, 1983, and is the eldest of her father and late mother Nancy Dolman’s three children. Dolman died in August 2010 after suffering from ovarian cancer. Short has two brothers, Oliver and Henry.

Per reports, Short earned her bachelor’s degree from New York University (NYU) and her master’s degree in social work from University of Southern California (USC). She went on to serve the city of Los Angeles as a social worker, and worked with mental health-centered nonprofit organization Bring Change To Mind.